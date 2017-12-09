Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has completed his state-of-the-art country home on Mahmoud Atta street, GRA Okene.





Dignitaries including Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, Ohinoyi of Ebira land, joined the governor during the house-warming ceremony.





An insider had described the mansion as “a thing of beauty”.





As an aside, Kogi state workers and pensioners are groaning under the burden of unpaid salaries running into months.





When the house was under construction in August, some residents of the exclusive residential area complained that the governor converted the street entrance to his private gate.





But Bello carried on with the project, while Kingsley Fanwo, spokesman of the governor, said his principal had made a better provision for the affected residents.





Below are pictures of the architectural masterpiece.



















