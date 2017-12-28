Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday led a delegation to Ibi LGA of Taraba State.

The trip was to pay a condolence visit to the former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Isiaka Bawa, who lost his mother, Hajiya Hadiza, recently.





Tambuwal and his convoy were ferried across River Benue into Ibi town on boats.





One of the pictures show Tambuwal peeping through his car window and his car gets set for the dangerous 30 minute cruise across the river.





Photos below…







