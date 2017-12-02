 Photos: President Buhari arrives Jordan for Counter Terrorism Summit | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Photos: President Buhari arrives Jordan for Counter Terrorism Summit

Photos: President Buhari arrives Jordan for Counter Terrorism Summit
President Buhari has arrived Jordan for the Counter Terrorism Summit. He was accompanied by the Minister of Defence Monsur Dan Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello and  the Governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola. 

