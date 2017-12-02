President Buhari has arrived Jordan for the Counter Terrorism Summit. He was accompanied by the Minister of Defence Monsur Dan Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello and the Governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola.
