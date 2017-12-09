Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has arrived Eagle Square, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Convention.

The former Vice President, who recently defected to the PDP arrived the venue at about 10.45am as delegates prepare to cast their votes.





PDP made the announcement while sharing photographs of his arrival.





The tweet reads, “The arrival of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to Eagle Square, venue of the 2017 Elective National Convention.”





The National Chairman Caretaker Committee (NCC) Senator Ahmed Makarfi has also arrived at the venue of the convention.











