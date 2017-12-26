Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Monday continued his “on the spot” assessment of the fuel scarcity situation in Lagos.

Osinbajo visited Petroleum Depots of Total and Oando in Apapa.





He was accompanied by Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and Babatunde Fowler, the Chairman of Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS).





In his remark, Osinbajo reassured Nigerians that the government was working round the clock to end the problem at once.





He then met with oil executives in a close-door session before his departure.





Osinbajo paid similar visits to some filling stations on the Island in Lagos on Sunday.





He was at Oando, Pandora filling station at Elegushi and Heyden Petroleum near Victoria Garden City, VGC.





“It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort,” Osinbajo told those present.





“This is deeply regretted, and l know that, despite the resilience and strength of people in Lagos and the Nigerian people, we would see ourselves through this and will enjoy our Christmas and have a great new year.





“We are trying to move as quickly as we can. Obviously, people have gone through a lot of pain and anguish in the past few days, and that is deeply regretted.









“We are trying to do what we can to move as quickly as possible and there is certainly enough products to be able to solve the problem.





“We will be able to solve the problem; the short period of scarcity is quite a bit of burden, but we know that so long as products are enough and the trucks coming out and feeding the stations, this will be over very soon,” he added.



































































