Aminu Sanusi, first son of Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano, has joined the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The prince, who has a degree in accounting from the University of Buckingham, UK, graduated from the Plateau academy of the police with the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP).





He studied Arabic in Riyad, Saudi Arabia, before returning to Nigeria for his national youth service.

One of his sisters took to Facebook to share her excitement over the move.





“First, it was my honour as fave sister Ever to do this! Today, my brother passed out of Police Academy,” the post read.





“To be honest when he said he wanted to join the police, no offence, I was like haha so jokes. But he went ahead, against all advice and odds and now, I’m glad he did.





“While the rest of us struggle to find what our calling, personal legend is, my brother has found his. He is so happy! So proud! So responsible! He hasn’t regretted this one moment- in fact, he says things like “Sorry I’m returning your call late, I was cutting grass @ like 11pm.





“I stopped waiting to hear “I made a mistake”. What I’m most proud of is his reason ‘we need to change the police system in Nigeria, policemen aren’t doing their jobs, people don’t feel safe. I want to bring about that change’.