The former presidential media aide wrote

'What do the people of Imo state want, Mr. Governor? They want prompt payment of salaries to make them happy. When they feed their families and meet their obligations, they will be happy.

#Happiness'





Reuben had yesterday also in a post which appeared like a satire congratulated the newly appointed commissioners and the people of Imo, saying that no one should be sad in the state following the creation of the "Happiness" office.





He wrote ''Gov. Okorocha appoints his sister, Mrs Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples' Fulfilment. Congratulations to all the people of Imo state on this development. Happiness is the heartbeat of life. Henceforth, nobody in Imo state has any reason to be sad again. There is now a whole Ministry devoted to making you all happy! How I envy the people of Imo state.





''And as for all couples in Imo state, marital bliss is now guaranteed! Just visit the Ministry of Happiness and Couples' Fulfilment. Every couple wants a fulfilled relationship, certainly. If you lack anything, just go straight to Okorocha's sister and you'd be fulfilled.









‘’Ndi Imo, your Governor has done it again! Congratulations.’’