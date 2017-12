The wife of a member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Lumsambani Dilli, has delivered triplets after 24 years of marriage.

“Both the mother and the babies are all hale and hearty,” said the new father on Wednesday in a statement.





“We found out we were having triplets; I am proud and grateful that after nearly 24 years of marriage, my wife delivered three healthy, beautiful babies.





“I can’t express the pure happiness of having a baby,” the excited lawmaker, who represents Demsa Local Government Area‎, said.





Mr. Dilli’s wife also spoke about the good news.