Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has challenged the Minister for Steel and Minerals Resources Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to walk the streets of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, without security men and see whether he won’t be stoned by angry people of Ekiti State whose money he “looted” during his tenure as governor.

Olayinka said; “As governor, Fayemi failed Ekiti people and as a minister, he is also failing Ekiti people because up till today, he cannot point to one benefit Ekiti has derived from having him as minister of Mines and Steel Development despite the numerous solid minerals in the State.”





While reacting to comment by Fayemi that the public should wait and see who will go to jail between him and Fayose, and that he had have been out of office and still moving free, but Fayose won’t be able to walk free on the streets after losing immunity, Olayinka challenged Fayemi to subject himself to the court of public opinion in Ekiti State by walking from Fajuyi Park to the All Progressives Congress (APC) office in Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti without being guarded by armed security men.





“Fact is, even a councilor in Ado Local Government is more popular than Fayemi and he can let us proof this by walking the streets in the State capital without his retinue of security aides,” Olayinka said.





The governor’s spokesperson, who described Fayemi as one of the beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of protecting armed robbers in his government and running after petty thieves for political gains, added that; “a man who illegally used Fountain Holdings, a company with N15 million share capital to obtain N5billion loan for sham road construction projects, took N25 billion bond and diverted chunk of the money into private pockets and plunged Ekiti State into debt should be cooling his heads in prison by now if truly President Buhari is fighting corruption.”









He reminded the former governor that he must refund a sum of N2.75 billion allocated from the N25 billion bond obtained by the government for the execution of contract for the construction of Ultra-Modern market in Ado Ekiti, which was never executed.





Olayinka said further, “A man who as governor, awarded contract of over N600 million to a company with no traceable address and carted away 17 Joylong Buses that Coscharis Motors supplied to the Ekiti State Government as gift can only be a minister under a government of treasury looters like that of President Buhari.





Olayinka reminded Fayemi that he never won any election in Ekiti, sating “even the primary election that gave him the Action Congress (AC) governorship ticket in 2006 was manipulated and those who did the manipulation are still alive. He was roundly defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007 and in the rerun election of 2009 until the governorship was handed to him through the most scandalous judicial manipulation in the history of Nigeria.”





He said apart from regular monthly allocation of over N160 billion, Fayemi also received N46.4 billion from the Excess Crude Account, yet he took N25 billion bond and N31 billion commercial bank loan. One of such frivolous loans was the N5 billion obtained from a commercial bank without the Debt Management Office (DMO) approval, using Fountain Holdings Limited, a company with N15 million share capital.





“How a limited liability company with N15 million share capital could be used to borrow N5 billion and when it became the duty of Fountain Holdings Limited to construct roads are two questions Fayemi has to answer.”

Olayinka, who encouraged Fayemi to come out openly to declare his intention to contest the 2018 governorship, said; “When he mounts the campaign podium, we want to know what he will be telling Ekiti people that he has done for the State as minister for Steel and Minerals Resources Development.”







