Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will become solid after its Saturday national convention.Jonathan expressed the optimism in an interview with newsmen after his visit to Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers, in Port Harcourt, on Sunday.He said that he was hopeful that by Saturday PDP would elect its new set of national officials“God willing we will go through the convention and the party will become solid.“Now we have the National Caretaker Committee and when you are caretaker you are not as strong as elected chairman.“You know the party just went through challenges, luckily we passed the challenges through the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.“Now we want to formerly elect the national officials of the party that will lead us to 2019 elections.”Jonathan said he was not in Port Harcourt for any meeting but to appreciate the support Wike gave him during the burial of his brother- in-law.“He assisted us and he came physically with his deputy and some principal officers of the state.”Asked of his assessment of the two-and-ahalf years of Wike administration, Jonathan described him as one of the best governors.“He is one of the best governors in terms of commitment and putting structures in ground.“I have always say that for you to say you are doing well as a governor you must add value to whatever you met .“He met certain structures and he improved on them. He has contributed roads and other infrastructure.“He even invited me to commission one of roads and bridges during the state anniversary. That is why people call him Mr Project.”Jonathan commended the good work of the media, their objectivity reportage and sensitisation of the public.“You have been playing your role especially as politics is involving and as we are going to different level. “(NAN)