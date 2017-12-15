The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of instigating some leaders of the PDP in the Southwest with the view to infiltrating their ranks and setting them against the national body.According to the PDP, the ruling party is trying to capitalise on the fallout of its just-concluded national convention, which saw aggrieved chairmanship aspirants from the Southwest kicking against the outcome of the convention.A statement yesterday in Abuja by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the aim was to distract the opposition and divert the attention of Nigerians from the “colossal failure” of the APC government.It reads: “Having woefully failed to stop the PDP elective national convention, a desperate APC has again failed in another bid to plant seeds of discord within the ranks of our members in the Southwest, particularly on issues relating to the outcome of our hugely successful national convention.The PDP said Southwest residents had seen through the antics of the APC propaganda machine and would not allow themselves be deceived.The statement added: “The Southwest leaders, who contested for the PDP national chairmanship position, are all men of quality and credibility; the fallout of the convention cannot, in any way, diminish their standing as core nationalists and statesmen whose interests, particularly in the PDP, and the nation, are not driven by personal or ethnic considerations.“What essentially drives the individual and collective aspirations of the Southwest leaders in the PDP remains in tandem with the vision of other leaders of our party across the country, which is to rescue our dear nation from the directionless administration of the APC with its attendant economic hardship on Nigerians.“In fretting, the APC does not seem to realise that people in the Southwest are as much victims of its misrule as other Nigerians. Those in the Southwest suffer from the current chaotic state of the economy, which the APC administration has inflicted on the nation.“They groan from the APC’s negative policies on foreign exchange as well as the heavy taxations that are killing industries and businesses; they suffer the misery in the land resulting from the spiral rate of inflation, decline in the stock market and decayed infrastructure.