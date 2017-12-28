The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that it will continue to pray for the son of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf for speedy recovery from his power-bike accident.A statement from PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Thursday said the party was shocked by the news of the accident.“PDP as a family receive with shock, the sad news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.“The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.Ologbondiyan said that PDP was reassured by reports from the Presidency that Yusuf Buhari was in a steady condition.“We also commend the prompt intervention by medics even as we value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family”.