Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to stop blaming People Democratic Party, PDP, for President Muhammadu Buhari’s son accident

This is reaction to a post by a Facebook user, Amir Wali, stating that the opposition party, PDP is to blame for Yusuf’s power bike accident which occurred on Tuesday night.





The post read: “Yusuf your father survived so shall you!! Insha Allah, this is the work of PDP





Reno Omokri via Twitter appealed to Nigerians to stop politicising the situation and pray for Yusuf’s recovery





He wrote “What sort of madness is this? There is no need to politicize everything.





“Allow this family to focus on the recovery of their only son without witch hunting the opposition.





“Yusuf, again I pray that God in His infinite mercy heals you and restores you as you were. In Jesus’ name.”





Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly blamed his security aides for the incident.