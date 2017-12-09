The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has warned that it would not tolerate any act that would cause trouble at Saturday’s convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold in Abuja.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, gave the warning while addressing journalists on Friday.





Manzah said: “the command has made adequate security arrangement for the convention.





“Police personnel deployed for the convention have also been briefed to effectively carry out their duties at the convention.”





The PDP is holding the convention to elect its national officers.





The Party had earlier announced it cleared all the nine national chairmanship aspirants and certified them fit, ahead of Saturday’s national elective convention.