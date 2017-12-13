A former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has described the party’s newly-elected National Working Committee (NWC) as “one of the best set of national leaders the party has ever produced.Metuh said on Wednesday in Abuja that he was fully confident that the new NWC would lead the party to victory in 2019.He said virtually all members of the NWC led by Prince Uche Secondus were experienced in party management and politics, and were well prepared to serve the party.He said: “The National Chairman, Secondus, has been in party administration. He was a state chairman, chairman of G-84, national organising secretary, deputy national chairman, acting national chairman of the party and he has now become the elected one.“Also, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, was a former editor of a newspaper. For the first time we are having a practising journalist as our spokesman.“We expect that he will excel. He is going to be one of the best publicity secretaries we have in PDP because he comes well prepared for the office.“His deputy is also well known and experienced in the practice. I think this is one of the best NWC that we can have. We are happy with the members.“Unarguably, this is one of the best NWC that we can have. The election worked very well, and we now have people who are equipped and ready to work for the interest of our party.”Assessing the process of the convention, Metuh commended the Chairman of the Convention, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and his team for “good preparation, planning and execution.”He also commended the enthusiasm and excitement shown by party members, especially chairmanship aspirants who campaigned round the country.