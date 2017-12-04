The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has claimed that they have been expecting the return of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the party.





Makarfi told the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday that Atiku is welcomed to the party and he is looking forward to receive former PDP members who defected to other parties.





“We have been expecting it and are expecting many more people to follow. The PDP welcomes him and will gladly welcome others,” Makarfi said.





Atiku announced his return to the PDP via his Facebook page on Sunday.





The former vice-president, who had resigned from the APC in November, said he joined the ruling party hoping it will be the “new force that will help improve life for our people”.





He said: “I was excited about the party’s (APC) manifesto to create 3m new jobs a year.





“The result has not been the change people had been promised or voted for as in the last two years, almost 3m Nigerians have lost their jobs.





“And today we have a record of 25% of people aged between 18 and 25years unemployed. I can see how difficult it is for people to find a job.”