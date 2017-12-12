A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southwest, South West For Good Governance (SWGG), on Tuesday, threatened to embark on a massive rally to protest the suspension of the lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu from the PDP.

The group said Kashamu’s suspension from the PDP on the eve of the party’s national convention was illegal.





The group in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said, the suspension was against the principles of Justice and fair hearing.





The statement, which was signed by the group coordinator, Mr. Akintayo Johnson and Secretary, Mr. Muyiwa Bayo noted that Kashamu was suspended without details to justify the suspension from the party.





It said it would kick against the impunity and maltreatment meted on Kashamu during the just conclusion national convention of the party.





The group statement read: “we use this medium to condemn in it entirety the Kangaroo suspension handed over to Senator Buruji Kashamu over his insistence that a Yoruba man should occupy the position of National Chairman of PDP as agreed within his party and his avowed commitment to move against imposition within PDP.





“We do understand that due to Senator Kashamu sincerity of purpose to call a spade a spade pitched him against those who want to hijack the structure of PDP for their own selfish interest and ambition without considering the interest of larger party and south west in particular.





“Because Kashamu exposed and stood against their plan to destroy the Yoruba race made them to seek for means of sending him out of the party which Yoruba will resist by every power at our disposal.”





They also condemned the role played by the Ekiti and River state governor, Ayo Fayose and Nyesom Wike in the last National Convention of the party





The group, however, called on the new National chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, to reverse the “illegal and obnoxious suspension” paced on Kashamu in order not to jeopardize the chances of the party in the south west zone.









“We want the world to know that we stand by Kashamu in his struggle to liberate the Yoruba race and his development stride in our region.





“We wish to warn those whose stock in trade is to rubbish out sons and daughters in the south west to stop it henceforth in order not to incur the wrath of the Oduduwa.”

The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the PDP had earlier suspended Senator Kashamu for a period of one month.