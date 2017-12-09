Ahead of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, today, Saturday, in Abuja, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has provided reasons Uche Secondus should emerge as the national chairman of the party.

The governor made his position known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, where Wike said Secondus was the only candidate from a state governed by the PDP.





Wike said Secondus, a former acting chairman of the party, is the best candidate to lead the PDP in view of his experience and track record.





He said, “I have analysed the scenario. I have analysed the delegates spread of each state. There is no way that Prince Uche Secondus will not coast to victory by over 90 per cent of delegates votes.





“I am talking because I am in the campaign team of Prince Uche Secondus and I am a delegate.





“Secondus has never said anything negative against any other candidate. He has remained focused on his campaign.





“Somebody who believes that he will win, will not resort to writing petitions before the convention.





“All reports in the media against Secondus are planted and false.





“National Chairmanship in the South-west will not change the fortunes of the PDP. Even when the President hailed from the South-west, the fortunes of the party did not improve in terms of votes in that zone.





“The zone is prone to incessant crises as can be seen. Any candidate who emerges from the South-west will lead to further crisis from other factions from that zone.





“Only a candidate from outside the South-west such as Prince Uche Secondus can unite the zone. He has the reach and capacity to unite all factions in the South-west. He is the person suited for the party at this time.





“After today’s convention, PDP will come out stronger. It will come out refreshed and re-positioned for the good of the country.”