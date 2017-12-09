Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, has assured Nigerians that a bag of rice would be sold for N7,000 when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, reclaims power in 2019.

The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum gave the assurance while addressing delegates at the party’s National Convention in Abuja.





He appealed to delegates to votes with the interest of the party in mind.





Fayose said “There is nothing wrong in a man falling, but the ability to rise again is all that matters.





“To the delegates, the interest of the PDP is paramount. I urge everyone to put the interest of the PDP first.





“When PDP regains power, the bag of rice selling for N20,000 will go back to N7,000.”