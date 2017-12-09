It is a quiet start to the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elective Convention as the venue of the meeting, the Eagles Square, is security tight.

Security operatives are standing right in front of the various voting boots strategically placed at the square awaiting the commencement of the event.





However, at 10 am, the venue is gradually warming up with music blaring from the speakers ahead of the official commencement of the convention.





Delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have started arriving the venue.





States that have arrived are Gombe, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Borno, Benue, Bauchi and Akwa Ibom. Others are Abia, Niger and Nasarawa.





The Ebonyi delegates were particularly in a very happy mood as they were seen singing and dancing.







