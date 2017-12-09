Former Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has withdrawn from the PDP national chairmanship contest.

Chief Bode George, Gbenga Daniel and Jimi Agbaje have also stepped down from the chairmanship race





Ladoja in a statement issued on Saturday, urged other contestants from the South West to rally round former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran as the consensus candidate of the the zone.





The statement read: “At the close of nominations, seven (7) Aspirants from the Southwest Zone obtained and returned nomination forms for the position of the National Chairman of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“From consultations with stakeholders from various zones, we gathered that from all zones, the stakeholders who preferred to back the South West Zone for the position suggested that we should prune down the number, if possible, to ONE PERSON.





The Northern stakeholders went to the extent of stating clearly in a Communique, after their meeting, their preference for a South West candidate.





“To reciprocate these laudable gestures, meetings of the Seven (7) Aspirants were held with Senator RA. LADOJA as the convener on Wednesday 6th, Thursday 7th, Friday 8th and Saturday 9th December, 2017 With the sole aim of agreeing a consensus candidate. We all agreed that the chances of one person winning are better than those of seven people who are likely to divide the votes coming to the zone.





“Since then, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, Chief Olabode George, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Mr. Olusegun Aderemi have withdrawn from the race.





“Accordingly I am of the opinion that Professor Tunde Adeniran should become our consensus candidate for the South West zone.





“I am hereby appealing to all lovers of the South West Zone to support the candidature of Professor Tunde Adeniran to clinch the position of the National Chairman of our great party, the PDP. We shall be very grateful for your support. “