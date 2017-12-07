Few days to the PDP National Convention, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi; Chairman, Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and other stalwarts on Wednesday met separately with former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, and Governor Sani Bello of Niger.

The PDP leaders’ meeting with Babangida held at his residence for about one hour, while their meeting with Governor Bello, held at the Government House, Minna.





The meeting with the former military president was to brief him on preparation for Saturday’s convention.





It was gathered that there were plans to woo Bello back to the PDP.





But his media aide, Jide Orintunsin, said it was mere speculation.





“The PDP big wigs were not in Minna Government Gouse to woo the governor to the join the opposition party.





“It was purely a private visit. They just came and visited.

“That is what happened.”





The team, which also included Taraba State Governor, Dairus Ishaku; Abdul Ningi and Senator Ben Obi, National Secretary of the caretaker committee, left Niger State through the Minna international airport at about 5pm.