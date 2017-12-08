Mr Idea Eguabor, the Director Of Chief Raymond Dokpesi Campaign Organisation for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairmanship, has said that Dokpesi would not step down for any other aspirant.Eguabor in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja said that the clarification was important following some speculations that Dokpesi had succumbed to political pressure and agreed to drop out of the race.“Nothing can indeed be further from the truth. Chief Dokpesi is not only a front runner but remains the aspirant to beat at the convention grounds on Saturday.“We urge teeming members and party delegates to disregard and ignore such cheap and diversionary antics aimed at causing ill wind in the PDP.“Chief Dokpesi will not step down and those who wish so are advised to redirect their energies to campaigns that will benefit their aspirants rather than dissipate positive energy in negative direction.“The national convention is the first effort by the PDP since inception at entrenching an internal democractic process that will lead deepen our democracy.“Let him who is running behind in this race remain behind or run faster than the man in front. The impunity and imposition of the past has long gone out of fashion,” he said.Eguabor said that the delegates would decide every contestant’s faith.“We should all agree to abide and accept by the convention decision. Only the process must be free, fair and credible,” Eguabor added.