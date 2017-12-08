Former President Goodluck Jonathan said that he had no preferred candidate for any of the elective positions in the Saturday National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Jonathan disclosed this in a felicitation message issued by his Media Office on Friday in Abuja.The former president said he was prepared to work with all those that would emerge as new leaders in the interest of the party and nation.Jonathan said that the clarification was important contrary to speculations and permutations by some interest groups.“Dr Jonathan has never discussed or plotted with others against the ambition of any of the candidates, as is being falsely reported by those who are bent on spreading negative stories against the immediate past president.“The former President is therefore optimistic that the convention will produce a positive outcome that will help the PDP consolidate its position as the party with the best democratic ideals in the country,” he said.He expressed optimism that the convention would produce positive outcomes which would help “theparty regain its pride of place in the affairs of the nation”.