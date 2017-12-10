The PDP national convention appeared tailor made for Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
From the moment he stepped into the expansive Eagle Square v
enue of the convention, the governor left no one in doubt that he was there for real business.
Many delegates clutched what they called the ‘Unity List’ alleged to have been compiled by a group of which he is the rallying point.
On the list were 21 names, one for each of the positions up for grabs.
Topping the list was the name of Prince Uche Secondus from Rivers State favoured by Wike for the position of chairman.
Also listed were: Elder Yemi Akinwonmi (Ogun, South West)) as his deputy national chairman (South); Senator Gamawa Babawo Garba (Bauchi, North East ) deputy national chairman (North);Senator Umar Tsauri (Katsina, North West), National Secretary; and Agbo Emmanuel (Benue, North Central) Deputy National Secretary.
The rest were: Aribisala Adewale (Ekiti, South West) National Treasurer; Alhaji Wada Masu (Kano, North West) deputy treasurer; Abdullahi Husseini Maibasara (Niger, North Central) Financial Secretary; Irona Alphonsus Gerald (Imo, South East) deputy financial secretary; retired Col. Austin Akobundu (Abia, South East) National Organizing Secretary; Hasan Yakubu (Nasarawa, North central) , deputy national organizing secretary; Kola Ologbondiyan (Kogi, North Central), National Publicity Secretary; Diran Odeyemi (Osun, South West) deputy publicity secretary; Emmanuel Enoidem (Akwa Ibom, South South) National Legal Adviser; and Ahmed Bello Liman (Sokoto,North West) deputy national legal adviser.
Favoured for the post of National Auditor Mai Adamu Mustapha (Yobe, North East); while Miss Divine Amina Arong (Cross River, South South) was listed as his deputy.
Mariya Waziri (Kebbi, North West) National Women Leader; Hadizat Umoru (Edo, South South) deputy women leader; Udeh Okoye (Enugu, South East) National Youth Leader; and Umar Babangida Maina (Adamawa, North East) as his deputy.
However, while Secondus appeared to be the only candidate sponsored by Wike, all other anointed candidates were sponsored by their various state governors.
Those from states where PDP is not in power made their cases through prominent stakeholders at the national or state level.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.