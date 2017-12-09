Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was prevented from going into the state box of the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the party’s convention.

After exchanging pleasantries with some people, Metuh headed towards the state box but the security personnel stopped him.





A shouting match ensued but the operatives stood their ground, forcing the former image maker of the opposition to step back.





He later joined delegates from Anambra state.





Meanwhile, dignitaries like former President Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Vice-Presidents Namadi Sambo and Atiku Abubakar; Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, sat comfortably inside the box.





The convention had not begun as of the time this report was filed.