Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, says Boko Haram will be subdued when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, returns to power in 2019.

The Senator stated this while speaking at the PDP convention holding presently at the Eagle Square Abuja.





“The people of the north east were liberated from Boko Haram but they are now being afflicted.





“There will be peace in the north east when PDP returns to power”, he said.





Former Niger governor, Babangida Aliyu, also speaking on behalf of former governors assured Nigerians of jobs when PDP takes over in 2019.





“Nigerians now know that PDP has done beautifully well. They now realise that there is no alternative to PDP in Nigeria. “After 2019 we will ensure qualitative and functional education.









“The government of PDP will create employment for the millions of graduates that have no place to work now. “We will ensure that Agriculture is transformed.





“The laws of corruption will be addressed. We will fight corruption by fighting poverty and marginalisation. “We will fight corruption by being our brothers’ keepers”, he stated.