Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar will on Tuesday visit the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abuja to determine his attendance to the forth coming PDP convcention.





This follows his return to the party which he left in 2014.





The Publicity Secretary of the caretaker committee, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, confirmed the planned visit by Atiku in an interview with Punch





He said “It is true. We are expecting him on Tuesday, which is tomorrow (today).





“It is also an indication that his coming is real and that he means business. We are actually expecting him by noon tomorrow.





“His visit would enable him to know his status if he would be able to attend the party’s national convention slated for Saturday in Abuja.”

It was gathered that although the constitution of the party allows him to attend the convention as former vice president, Atiku may require a waiver from the national leadership of the party to attend the convention as a delegate.