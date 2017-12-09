Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, on Saturday called for unification of the party, ahead of 2019.

He said the PDP must unite as a party to “secure the trust of the Nigerian people again because under the APC, Nigeria is not working and our people are not working.”





Addressing delegates at the party’s national elective convention at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Abubakar said he was happy to return back​ to PDP which he called home.





According to Abubakar, “Today I’m proud to say I have returned home to our party.





” I am proud that the PDP has an unequalled record of growing our economy for the benefit of all. However, in 2015 the PDP was no longer united and Nigerians voted for change.





“Now we must unite as a party to secure the TRUST of the Nigerian people again because under the APC Nigeria is not working and our people are not working.





“The APC promised three million new jobs a year. In Government, the APC has lost us three million jobs a year.





“The APC promised a war on corruption but all they have delivered is a war on the opposition, with handouts for their cronies and handcuffs for their opponents.





“In the 16 years that we governed this nation we kept it united, peaceful and prosperous. We made mistakes, but we put our nation first. We did not favour only states that voted for us and punish those that did not.”