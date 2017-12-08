A candidate for the national chairmanship seat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prof Tunde Adeniran has described himself as the candidate to beat at tomorrow’s convention .Adeniran, who spoke in Abuja yesterday through the Director General of his campaign organisation, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, said the issues he raised in the petition he sent to the party leadership a few days ago had been addressed.“We don’t have much to complain about. Most of the issues we raised have been taken care of. We raised issues on the chairmanship of the electoral committee and the party responded. We now want to allow everything to lie. Nature will tidy up other issues”.The candidate said he was upbeat about the convention and expressed confidence in the organisers of the convention that the exercise would be transparent.Passing a vote of confidence on the chairman of the convention planning committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the Adeniran camp said it expected the organisers to do the right thing.“Our governors have agreed that the convention must be transparent. We are happy with the Delta State governor. I have worked with him, he is a man of integrity. We are in a stable stage now that the election is around the corner.