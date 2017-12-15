Paul Okoye has finally opened up on why he and his brother, Jude Okoye, put up their Squareville mansion located in Omole Estate for sale.

In September, we reported that the brothers have put the mansion up for sale and the agent is selling the building which has a swimming pool, basement and other exotic features for 320 Million Naira. In a recent chat with STV, Paul gave reasons why they were selling off the house.





'It is a normal thing. I and Jude own squareville so we decided to sell it. We had already fixed it up as our office and studio and one side for our signed artist. When we moved into Ikoyi, going down to Omole became too stressful. Before now, we were ok with the house on the mainland because we had no kids nor family then. Now we have our families and going through the third mainland everyday was stressful.

So we just decided to sell it while we are making plans to buy somewhere on the Island, preferably Lekki which is close to us, not the one that the house is on the mainland and when we have to go there, we would be checking the traffic situation. ' he said