The former General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has again weighed in on the issues of tithing and how it’s being spent by clerics.

Recall that we had earlier reported the Prophet saying the controversies surrounding tithes and offerings show that “we are living in the end time.”





Meanwhile, in another interview with journalists yesterday, Abiara said “people do not need to know what happens to the tithe they pay in church. However, clerics must account for the tithes and offerings paid by church members.”





He said: “You don’t need to know what happens to the tithe you pay. Leave it to the servants of God who will use it for evangelism. It is not for you to investigate how the money is utilized.”





“However, it is compulsory for the servants of God to give an account of the tithe and other offerings paid by church members to avoid corruption. Proper accountability of incomes accruable to the church will enable the authorities to pay the salaries of pastors and other workers as and when due,” he added.



