Senior Pastor of the Kingsway International Christian Center, KICC, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has defended Nigerian pastors that have private jets.

Speaking in a recent interview aired on Channels TV, Pastor Ashimolowo said the busy itineraries of most clergymen demand the use of private jet.





According to him, busy preachers like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG having his own private jet saves the church money and time.





He, however urged pastors to contribute in development of Nigeria’s economy rather than leaving it in the hands of politicians.





He said “The context of Nigeria, mass needs blew proportion of pastors that have jets





“Out of 20million clergymen we may not be more than six pastors that have jets





“Look at their itineraries and check if its saving money, take for example, Pastor Adeboye he was in Toronto and had to meet up for a flight in Washington to meet with pastors





“You can sit in some airport for 16hrs and end up missing meetings.





” I think the issue was blown out of proportion, sometimes we look at need and fail to recognise if it’s a necessity for some people





“We have not challenged people who are under 45years or those that just finished university that have jets. we wonder when the economy got so good that we have billionaires with over 40 parked jets at Murtala Mohammed Airport.





“Certainly there are issues within the religious bodies, it is very difficult for a nation not to reflect church in it and difficult for church not to reflect nation in it





“However it is important for leaders of church to begin to realise that answers are not in hands of politicians we need to up our game.”



