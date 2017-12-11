It’s no news that one of the Churches usually attacked by media personality, Daddy Freeze, is the Redeemed Christian Church of God – the OAP is quite used to countering certain doctrines of the church, especially the tithing aspect.

Well, one of the sons of the Church’s leader, Leke Adeboye has in a rather unusual twist, personally thanked the OAP – as according to him, the OAP’s controversies against the church has caused increase in certain areas of the church, even tithe!





Leke wrote:





There has been a 33% increase in the number of people viewing RCCG events, Increase in the amount of people paying their correct tithes, Increase in the number of persons visiting the personal website of EAADEBOYE.COM and sending him Emails and the amount of persons watching all messages from start to finish on any pentecosatal live events has increased SO I PERSONALLY WANT TO SAY THANK YOU @DADDYFREEZE









Leke Adeboye is Pastor Adeboye’s Last Born, and also his Father’s Personal Assistant!



