The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has said the report of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s panel of enquiry which probed the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi cannot pass integrity test.

The party said it would fail when taken before a proper court of law that would act based on the law and integrity of the adjudicating jurists.





In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, scoffed at the report of the panel, dismissing it as a product of a premeditated script by a panel of Fayemi’s haters who were acting the script of the governor bent on ruining the reputation of Fayemi, who is also the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.





He said the report indicting Fayemi was nothing but a direct opposite of what the former governor represented in government, but against whom Fayose had launched a satanic attempt to ruin his reputation.





He said: “Fayemi ran a transparent and people-oriented programmes targeted at making Ekiti greater with strong economic base.





“The predetermined politically orchestrated kangaroo panel of enquiry set up to implement a scripted blackmail can’t stand a judicial scrutiny that will throw it to a dustbin of history in Nigerian judiciary composed of value who value their integrity.





“Fayose’s government is a failure and therefore always looking for a distraction to deceive the public and particularly the people of Ekiti State.





“Fayose has impoverished Ekiti people by his refusal to pay ekiti workers and pensioners several months of salaries and pensions.





“Misplacements of priority of projects to corner public wealth for personal enrichment by awarding same to his cronies’ companies where he has vested interest.





“Fayose is on daily basis committing heinous crimes against the people of Ekiti and I assure him the long arms of the law will catch up with him no matter how fast he thinks he can run.





“Dr. Kayode Fayemi is doing well as a Minister of the Federal Republic representing Ekiti State. We are proud of him as our son in Buhari ‘s cabinet who has been receiving awards of excellence for his unprecedented performance in making the dream of diversifying the nation’s economy in the area of mining a reality.





“It is not such a shining star that Fayose, who everyone knows is a rabble rouser and cloudy character, should rubbish because Fayose is tomorrowonly interested in denting the rising profile of Dr. Fayemi and hence wishes to create a wrong and misleading impression in the eyes of the public that Fayemi is a thief whereas he is not. “The case in question is in three courts and what Fayose has done by going on with his kangaroo panel with a specific mandate to indict Fayemi is a contempt of court.





“Fayose has run the state aground through his many unexplainable and dubious financial transactions over which many of his officials have been invited for questioning by the EFCC.





“We wish to remind Fayose that he can only hide but cannot run from the long arms of the law. He will account for every kobo of the state that he has misappropriated but which he is trying to fraudulently divert the attention of the people to a non-existent misdeeds by Fayemi’s administration.





“It is an irony that Fayose who is supposed to be undergoing probe save for immunity which he enjoys is the one probing his predecessor whose enviable and life-lifting legacies are scattered across the state.





“No amount of hit and run tactics which Fayose is known for can portray Fayemi in bad light in the eyes of Ekiti people who knew how life was meaningful to them under his glorious tenure.





“No amount of tactics will make Fayose escape the long arms of the law and we wish the men, both Fayemi’s haters and PDP members on the panel, who allowed themselves to be used for this thirty job good luck as history records them in where they rightly deserve in history books of Ekiti State.





“Dr Fayemi has been very busy on national assignments by contributing in no small measures his quota to national development and he will continue in this regard rather than dignifying Fayose who Ekiti people see as kleptomaniac and pathological liar, and who is orchestrating this fraud to distract the minister in his noble and valueable service to the nation.





“We are not unaware of how much Fayose gave to his panel to adopt his influenced judgement and report of the panel and we knew and spoke about their intended kangaroo verdict from the onset.





“Therefore, we are not surprised in anyway that despite the pending court process, they are still acting the ignominious script of deceit in Fayose’s political comedy.”