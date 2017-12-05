There is massive outrage on social media after Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State appointed his biological sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) as the state’s 'Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment'Ololo, who is married to Chuks, an engineer, was the All Progressives Congress’ candidate into the House of Representatives for the Owerri Federal Constituency seat in 2015 and she has served in various capacities since Okorocha became the state governor in 2011.