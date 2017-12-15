The Osun State House of Assembly on Friday announced the revocation of arrest warrant earlier issued against the Late Bola Ige’s son, Muyiwa Ige, who was a former Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development in the state.

The house had on Wednesday announced a warrant of arrest against Ige, through the state owned radio station, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), following his refusal to appear before the committee of the house.

According to a source at the assembly, the former commissioner was summoned over an alleged illegal allocation of land, located along Osogbo -Ilobu road while in office.





The house, however, made a u-turn rather expectedly on Friday in a released signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye where it informed that all issues had been resolved while the earlier warrant of arrest was said to have been revoked.





“Sequel to an earlier statement issued on Wednesday,13th December, 2017, on the above subject, the State of Osun Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Najeem Salam wishes to inform the general public that Arc. Olumuyiwa Ige has appeared before the House and has stated his part on the issue in contention with the State of Osun House of Assembly Leadership and Members.





“It is important to clearly state that the former Commissioner for Land, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Olumuyiwa Ige, has cleared the issue with the State House of Assembly.





In his reaction, the former commissioner confirmed the “amicable resolution of the issue” adding that he was not aware of the earlier invitation which was said to be announced on the radio.”



