The Osun State House of Assembly has issued a warrant of arrest against the immediate past Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development in the state, Mr. Muyiwa Ige, for his alleged refusal to honour the lawmakers’ invitation.Muyiwa is a son of a former governor of the old Oyo State, the late Chief Bola Ige.The assembly is investigating a land matter at Ilobu and the former commissioner was invited to appear before the lawmakers.The report of the warrant was aired on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday and a member of the House of Assembly confirmed the development to our correspondent on the telephone.The lawmaker, who pleaded anonymity, said Ige was invited through a radio announcement on Tuesday and was asked to appear before the house.The lawmaker said Ige was not the only invited person who did not honour the invitation, adding that a former permanent secretary of the ministry was also summoned but the PS called to notify the assembly that he would not be able to come on Wednesday.He said, “It is true but the invitation was aired on OSBC on Tuesday and if he (Ige) was not in the state, he might not have heard that he was invited.”“The PS also did not come but he called to notify us that he would not be available today (Wednesday). We didn’t receive any call from Muyiwa until evening time when he called and told us that he was not aware of the invitation. He was not even accused of stealing anything so, I think he would come on Monday or so.”When contacted, Ige told our correspondent on the telephone that he was not aware of the invitation.The former commissioner, who was furious about the warrant of arrest, said he was in the state on Tuesday but he did not hear the announcement.He said, “I just heard the same way you heard it. Nobody invited me. I was even in Osun State till 7pm on Tuesday.”