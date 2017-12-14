The Osun State House of Assembly on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest on late Chief Bola Ige’s son, Muyiwa Ige, over his failure to appear before the committee of the house.

The House had earlier summoned him to appear before it on Wednesday.





Ige, who was a former Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning, and Urban Development in the state was said to have been privy to how a portion of land along Ilobu-Osogbo road was illegally allocated.





Following Ige’s non appearance, the house on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest against him in line with the procedure of the parliament.





The warrant was personally signed by the majority leader of the house, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, and communicated to him through a radio announcement on the state owned Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC).





Meanwhile, the former commissioner, in his reaction expressed shock over the development, describing it as “bizarre and shocking”.





He said nothing could have warranted the order of arrest in the first place if it was done in good faith.





“This is bizarre, it is shocking. I’m short of words. Is this happening truly? Nobody invited me. I supervised a government project till 7pm yesterday (Tuesday) before travelling back to Ibadan to join my family.





“Nobody invited me, nobody called me. How much would it have cost me to get down to Osogbo. This is really strange”, he said.