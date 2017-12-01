The Ondo State government has declared that it will no longer pay for the registration for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).





The decision of the government may not be unconnected with the recommendation of the stakeholder summit held last month in the state.





Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government said parents and guardians should start paying for WAEC fees of their children and wards, starting from next year.





The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Femi Agagu, alongside his information and orientation counterpart, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Akure after the State Executive Council.





Despite canceling the free registration of WAEC, the state government disclosed that it will continue with its free education policy for pupil school students in the state.





Agagu noted that the council had critically examined the decisions of stakeholders at the last education summit and resolved that government would continue to fund education at the primary and post primary levels.





The State Executive Council, according to the commissioner, also approved the setting up of an Education Trust Fund that would help to mobilise funds for the education sector in the state.





Adding that the Trust Fund would be managed by a committee comprising prominent sons and daughters of the state, Agagu said the committee would encourage each adult citizen of the state to pay N1,000 into the Trust Fund.





Olowolabi announced that the State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Joel Oluwafemi Adeluwoye as the new Asuada of Isuada in Owo Local Government Area.