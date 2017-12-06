Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday asked the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to undergo psychiatric test.

This was in response to Okorocha’s appointment of 28 commissioners; including his sister, Mrs. Nkechi Ololo as Commissioner of Happiness, which stirred criticisms from Nigerians.





Omokri in his tweet, said Okorocha is one of the reasons government officials must to undergo psychiatric test before being sworn in.





He wrote, “Rochas Okorocha is a perfect example of why all aspirants to high office in Nigeria should submit themselves to psychiatric evaluation!





Meanwhile, the new Commissioner of Happiness, Ololo while defending her appointment, said it was for the benefit of Imo residents.





According to her, the ministry was created by Gov. Okorocha not because of family relations but to help secure welfare of people in need.