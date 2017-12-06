The Imo state government says there was a misrepresentation in name of the new ministry of happiness.Rochas Okorocha, the state governor, had on Tuesday appointed Ogechi Ololo, his sister, as commissioner of the ministry.Just like the statues he erected in the state, the development was met with criticism from Nigerians.But in a statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief press secretary, Okorocha said the intended name is ‘ministry of happiness and purpose fulfillment’, not couple’s fulfillment.He said a typographic error, caused by the printer’s devil, led to the misrepresentation, NAN has reported.In the statement, Okorocha also justified the essence of the new ministry, its purpose and the choice of his sister to head it.“There was a typographic error in the first statement issued on the swearing in of the new commissioners. The word “Couple” was inadvertently written, instead of the word “Purpose,” we regret that,” the statement read.“The real essence of life is to be happy and to fulfil one’s purpose in life; Government officials are elected to address this.“Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment Ministry therefore, is established for the lost time to correct the policy framework to guide ministries and departments on what they must do to guarantee the citizens’ happiness and contribute better to the society.“This is the very reason people elect their leaders: to guarantee their happiness and purpose fulfilment. A great leader therefore, is one who provides happiness to the people.“Unfortunately, this vital element of our social lives has not been properly addressed. Governments at different levels have created several ministries and departments to achieve this, yet people are bitter, angry with hate speeches which lead to crisis, war and even terrorism.”“The choice of Mrs Ogechi Ololo, a Masters Degree Holder in computer Science, USA who has been the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor on Domestic Matters and Food Security can be described as a round peg in a round hole.“Before her appointment as the supervisory commissioner, she was charged with the responsibility of liaising with the Federal Government on N-Power Project, CBN Anchor project and BOI, Empowerment Projects.”