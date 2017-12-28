The Governor Rochas Okorocha-led Imo State Government has bowed to the pressure of the Catholic Church, restoring Assumpta Avenue street name.

The news circulated yesterday that the Government had renamed some popular streets in Owerri, including the Assumpta Avenue to names such as Buhari Road, Sam Mbakwe and Azikiwe.





The State’s Commissioner for Information, Prof. Nmandi Obiaraeri, announce the restoration of Assumpta street’s name on Wednesday.





Obiaraeri said it was never government’s intention to rename the said strategic road, which spans from Assumpta Cathedral and terminates at Warehouse Roundabout.





He said, “Assumpta Avenue is symbolic for both religious and historic reasons in Imo State, and these facts are not lost on the government and people of Imo State.





“All inconveniences occasioned by the initial oversight or error of wrongly installing a Street sign, suggesting a renaming of the street is highly regretted.”