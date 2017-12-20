The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun West, has dissociated with the process that led to the emergence of the new national Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, describing it as charade and injustice.

The Chairman of the PDP in Ogun West Senatorial district, Leye Odunjo, while addressing a press Conference at the party Secretariat in Abeokuta, claimed that the result of the national convention would be challenged in court.





Odunjo also faulted the suspension of a Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Senator Buruji Kashamu, arguing that only the National Executive Council could suspend the Senator because of his status in the party.





He said “the PDP in Ogun State and for us in Ogun West particularly ,our expectations from the December 9,2017 elective convention was very high,because of the urgent need to get rid of Ahmed Makarfi NCC that bastardised amd commercialised the party to suit selfish purposes.





“It must be noted that this charade will be tested by the law and the reign of impunity shall be terminated in PDP.





“We in Ogun West PDP regard the purported suspension of the distinguished Senator as the last and desperate action of the failed and better-forgotten Makarfi Caretaker committee. We wonderered what time the NWC/NEC met at midnight to take such a decision that does not in any way relate to the success or failure of the then impending convention .





“The leaders and party executive from Ogun West Senatorial district hereby resolves and pass a vote of confidence in distinguished Senator Buruji Kashamu as the leader of the PDP in Ogun State”.