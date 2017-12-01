As Muslims mark the Eid-El-Maulud celebration, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has urged them to reflect on and emulate the good nature, show love, and imbibe teachings of tolerance of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).In the statement, Obaseki said the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) is a time for Muslim faithful to rededicate themselves to the teachings of the prophet not just as a matter of religious obligation but also a recipe for peaceful coexistence in society.The governor urged Muslims to pray for the peace and progress of the state and the country, adding that the need for prayers is pertinent to set the country on the right course.According to Obaseki, “I celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Edo State, in Nigeria and across the globe on this day set aside to mark the celebration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).”He said “the occasion should remind us all of the virtues of the Prophet, which we should emulate in advancing love, peace and progress of the state and country. That Muslims constitute a major force for peace and progress wherever they may be, signifies the import of the Prophet’s message.”He encouraged Muslims to continue to eschew acts and behaviours that undermine the unity and progress in society, just as the Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) would, urging them to be good neighbours and enviable ambassadors of change.Obaseki reassured Muslims of his commitment to creating an environment where everyone would have a fair chance of contributing to his administration, promising them of a conducive atmosphere to mark the celebration in the state.He, however, appreciated Muslims for supporting his administration’s policies and programmes aimed at improving the state’s economy and assuring prosperity for all in the state.