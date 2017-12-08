The National Youth Service corps on Friday launched a job website for corps members.This was disclosed by NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, while speaking at a launch held in Lagos.According to him, the portal is to provide job opportunities for corps members.He said, “The National Youth Service Corps has launched a job portal that would enhance job seeking opportunities for corps members and also make them available for prospective employers.“The portal would serve as a pool for employers searching for suitable candidates and also provide a means of verification of credentials.” The Management of National Youth Service Corps have also established Zonal lntegrated Skill Centres in six different locations across the country aimed at entrenching entrepreneurship among Corps Members.“It solves need for every job seeker to acquire relevant information in order to survive in the competitive job market and reduce unemployment in Nigeria.“Corps members are advised to upload their data on relevant portals.NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, added that the NYSC Lagos initiative would reduce the stress of job search among Corps Members.