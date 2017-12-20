The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have announced date for the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 2016 Batch B Stream 2 Corps members.

It said corps members will be passing out on Thursday, December 21, 2017.





The information was contained in a press statement posted on the NYSC Facebook page on Tuesday.





According to the statement, the winding up/passing-out activities will be low-keyed with the distribution of certificate of national service to deserving Corps members at the zonal office level.





“Management wishes to commend and thank all Corps members for their selfless service, dedication, resilience, patriotism to the nation and patience while awaiting the official passing out date.





“However, we also wish to admonish Corps embers on their comments and posts in the social media on issues relating to the scheme and advice that, being abusive and deployment of wrong use of words does not reflect responsible attitude and behaviour.





“It is worthwhile to reflect our collective attribute of role models for the youths being responsible graduates who had been found worthy in character and learning in the various citadels of excellence.





“Management wishes to thank you for your various contributions in fostering national unity and development and wish you all journey mercies as you return to your respective destinations,” the statement said.​