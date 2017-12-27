Candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hon Tony Nwoye says he has put his loss to incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in the Anambra election, behind him.

Nwoye, who spoke to his constituents during an empowerment programme at his house in Nsugbe, Anambra east local government on Christmas day, assured that despite his defeat, better things lay ahead for him and members of his constituency.





Nwoye, who quantified the empowerment materials which included bags of rice, cooking condiments and cash at N100million, said he would work hard to ensure that he does not disappoint his supporters.





“I urge you to put the pains of November 18th election behind you as better days are ahead.





“It was God’s will that happened and I have taken it in good faith. I promise to work hard to make Ndi Igbo embrace APC within and outside the state.”





Nwoye also promised his people that he will continue to attract projects and sponsor Bills that will improve the wellbeing and welfare of Omabala, saying that his empowerment programs remain intact as new beneficiaries would be shortlisted soon.









He also urged the people of Anambra West to be patient till January as he is working relentlessly to ensure that federal government commences work on some roads projects he attracted to the area as dry season has set in, more especially the Otuocha-Abaji-Okene Road.





Speaking on the Onitsha-Enugu (umunya axis) Expressway, Nwoye expressed optimism that President Buhari would finish the road.





He urged his constituency to continue to support APC and President Buhari whom he described as a nice man with a good heart.