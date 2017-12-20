Jamila Malafa has become the first female military officer of the northern extraction to be decorated with the rank of commodore.
The rank of commodore is equivalent to that of a brigadier-general in the Nigeria Army.
Chief of Policy and Plans, COPP, at the naval headquarters, Abuja, Henry Babalola said the attainment was a thing of joy.
According to him, “there were a few women who had achieved such height in the nation’s armed forces.”
He said Malafa’s success was as a result of training exposures afforded her by the Nigerian Navy.
Malafa also spoke to reporters at the event, saying, “I am the first female of northern extraction to be promoted to the rank of a General in the Nigerian Navy.
“The promotion will inspire me to be more loyal and dedicated in my duties to the Navy and Nigeria.”
She is a native of Gombi local government in Adamawa State.
You should have worn your hijab with your military uniform since Sultan, a retired army officer made a blind argument in support for a lady that wanted to wear hijab with the uniform of Nigerian Law School. He failed to realise that all institutions have their designed, recommended and acceptable uniforms for their institutions.ReplyDelete
Anonymous 11:38am you must be corrupted in your mind by making this senseless comment. When Christians said that they were denied to teach in northern universities, now can you able to count Numbers of Christians teaching in the northern universities????ReplyDelete