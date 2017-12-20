Jamila Malafa has become the first female military officer of the northern extraction to be decorated with the rank of commodore.

The rank of commodore is equivalent to that of a brigadier-general in the Nigeria Army.





Chief of Policy and Plans, COPP, at the naval headquarters, Abuja, Henry Babalola said the attainment was a thing of joy.





According to him, “there were a few women who had achieved such height in the nation’s armed forces.”





He said Malafa’s success was as a result of training exposures afforded her by the Nigerian Navy.





Malafa also spoke to reporters at the event, saying, “I am the first female of northern extraction to be promoted to the rank of a General in the Nigerian Navy.





“The promotion will inspire me to be more loyal and dedicated in my duties to the Navy and Nigeria.”





She is a native of Gombi local government in Adamawa State.