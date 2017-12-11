Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Convention in Abuja.

The elective convention which produced a South-South member , Uche Secondus as the National Chairman of PDP, was held on Saturday in Abuja.





In a tweet on Sunday, the Presidential aide while agreeing with an Abuja based lawyer, Daniel Bwalla, said 2019 will swing in favour of Buhari.





She also declared that no Northerner alive can defeat Buhari in 2019.





She wrote: “I agree. There is no Northerner alive who can beat President Buhari at the polls in the North.





“In terms of what PDP did yesterday, 2019 election is done and dusted – Daniel Bwalla on ChannelsTV.”





Recall that Uche Secondus was declared National Chairman of the former ruling party after polling over 2000 votes at the party’s convention in Abuja.